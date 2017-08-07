Officials say Kythera wildfire mostly contained

Officials say they have mostly contained a wildfire that has raged on Greece’s southern island of Kythera since Friday.



“The situation has improved... There is no active flame at the moment,” the head of Civil Protection Authority Yiannis Kalpakis told ANA-MPA news agency on Monday.



Changing winds and rugged terrain dispersed with small communities made the fire fighting task difficult and prompted the evacuation of dozens of homes and the Myrtidion monastery in the western part of the island which was declared in a state of emergency on Saturday.



No homes were lost in the fire, but the blaze is estimated to have consumed at least 2,000 hectares of forest and farmland.

Some 116 firefighters on the ground, backed up by 38 fire engines, were still operating on the island Monday. They were assisted by two water-dropping aircraft and one helicopter.

