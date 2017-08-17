Stephen Fry takes on mythical figures from ancient Greece

British writer and comedian Stephen Fry will perform at next year's Shaw Festival in Ontario, Canada, with a starring role in a show based on the myths of ancient Greece.



“Mythos: A Trilogy – Gods. Heroes. Men,” which is based on Fry's upcoming book of the same name, is a trilogy of plays featuring Fry’s comical take on mythological figures from the birth of the cosmos to the Trojan war.



“The Festival’s renowned history of bringing together spectacle, story and theatrical flair should be the perfect fit for these ancient, yet stunningly contemporary, stories,” Fry said in a press release.



“I am positively dribbling and drooling with anticipation,” said Fry, who has previously campaigned for the return to Greece of the British Museum's Parthenon Marbles.