Driver survives unharmed after bus catches fire

The driver of an Athens city bus managed to stop the vehicle and get out unharmed when it caught fire close to Varybobi, north of the capital, late on Wednesday. There had been no passengers aboard the bus when the fire broke out for reasons that remained unclear late last night.



A total of 24 firefighters and eight engines were dispatched to the area, which is close to the Mount Parnitha, to douse the blaze before it could spread to forestland.