Adoption program for cats & dogs injured in east Attica fires launched

The Attica Regional Authority is spearheading a program for the adoption of cats and dogs that were injured in the wildfires that swept eastern Attica earlier this week and at the end of last week.



The regional official in charge of civil protection and security, Giorgos Karameros, on Friday visited veterinary clinics where injured animals are receiving treatment and appealed to citizens to adopt them.



Those interested can telephone the regional authority on 2132.100.531 or 2110.120.025.