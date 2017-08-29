Archaeological sites in Greece to shut for strike

Greece’s archaeological sites and most museums will remain closed between 12 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Friday due to a strike by unionists demanding the payment of employees on short-term contracts.

A protest rally has been scheduled outside the Archaeological Receipts and Expropriations Fund (TAP) at 12.30 p.m. on Friday, said the union representing contract workers.

Museums and archaeological sites are two of the main attractions for the millions who visit Greece each year, particularly during the summer season.