GNTO submits video in UN competition to promote Greece

The Greek National Tourism Organization (GNTO) has submitted a film showcasing the country’s natural, historical and cultural assets in the second international video competition being run by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

Directed by Antonis Kioukas, “Greece – A 365-Day Destination” runs for 3:36 minutes and will be presented at the 22nd session of the UNWTO’s general assembly, taking place September 11-16 in Chengdu, China, and attended by delegates from more than 150 countries.

The winners of each of the organization’s six regional commissions – Africa, the Americas, East Asia and the Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and South Asia – will be selected by a panel comprising the commissions’ chiefs, with Greece hoping to clinch the top spot for Europe.

The competition further includes the People’s Choice Award, where members of the public are invited to vote for their favorite video in an online poll. To vote for Greece’s entry, click here.

“Greece – A 365-Day Destination” will also be screened at the International Tourism Film Festival in Zagreb, running September 13-16, while it will also participate in 16 specialized festival around the world over the course of the year.