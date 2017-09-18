Sports Digest: Petrounias favorite for Worlds gold

GYMNASTICS: Olympian Lefteris Petrounias made it six out of six this year in the rings winning at the Challenge Cup in Paris with what he claimed was a performance equal to what gave him the gold medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics last year. He has remained unbeaten since and is the favorite for gold in the upcoming World Championship.



SOCCER: AEK remained alone on top of the Super League on Monday after Panionios drew 1-1 at PAS Giannina. Giorgos Masouras gave the Nea Smyrni team the lead early in the second half but Bruno Halkiadakis equalized for the hosts soon afterward. Panionios, on eight points from four games, finished the game with 10 men due to a red card shown to Masoud Shojaei.



BASKETBALL: Reports say the Hellenic Basketball Federation will hold on to Greece coach Costas Missas and his assistant Thanassis Skourtopoulos for the national team, upgrading Skourtopoulos to head coach and restoring Missas to the post of the technical director of the federation.



BASKETBALL: Iraklio on Crete will host the Greek Cup final of 2017-18 and the first home game of the national team in the World Cup qualifiers in November, against Israel.