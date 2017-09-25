Journalists strike on Tuesday in protest at austerity

The Athens Journalists’ Union (ESIEA) has called a 24-hour strike for Tuesday to protest the impact of cutbacks on the journalists’ union fund, EDOEAP, as well as recent job cuts across the sector.

In a statement citing “rapid changes and seismic ruptures” and condemning the government and media employers for failing to contribute toward “the salvation of EDOEAP,” the union said it had “no choice but to proceed to coordinated and organized strike action.”

The action will suspend television news bulletins on Tuesday and the printing of daily newspapers on Wednesday.