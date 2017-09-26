The goal remains the same

Athens has good reason to be worried by the outcome of the German elections on Sunday.

Even before her poor performance at the polls, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s decisions and policies vis-a-vis Greece were often influenced by domestic and even regional political developments and concerns.



This will be the case even more so now as she tries to maintain a difficult balance in a coalition with opposing views.

That said, despite the upset suffered by the chancellor, European governments, including that in Berlin, still have a duty to make good on their commitment to take measures to lighten Greece’s debt load, irrespective of the election results and whatever coalition finally emerges.

For its part, Athens must also understand that it is in the country’s best interest to wrap up all the loose ends in the bailout review as soon as possible.