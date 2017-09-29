Athens named emerging cultural city of the world

Athens was named the Emerging Cultural City of the Year for 2017 at the Leading Culture Destinations Award in London on Friday. The Greek capital was lauded for managing to a maintain a thriving cultural scene despite the country’s protracted financial crisis.



The award was received by Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis. “Our city is attractive, safe and open to innovation,” he said, adding that it is ready to host new cultural events. Kaminis also said that Athens had been bestowed a “great distinction” by being named UNESCO’S World Book Capital for 2018, beginning in April.