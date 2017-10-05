Athens University opening its museums to the public

Athens University will be opening the doors of its museum network from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, free of charge.

The initiative is part of celebrations for the university's 180th anniversary and is aimed at acquainting the public with the work being done by its various faculties to showcase their areas of expertise and their rich collections of scientific material and artifacts.

Athens University’s network comprises the History Museum (5 Tholou, Plaka), the Historical Archive (45 Skoufa, Kolonaki), the Medical School’s museums of criminology, anthropology, dentistry and pharmacology at the Goudi campus (75 Mikras Asias), as well as the museums of archaeology, history of art, zoology, theology, botany, mineralogy, education and paleontology of the Zografou campus.

A bus will be provided at the Zografou campus to shuttle visitors around the facility from the entrance on Olof Palme Street.