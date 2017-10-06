Thessaloniki Food Festival | Athens | October 7 & 8
The Thessaloniki Food Festival is coming to Athens this weekend to bring the northern city’s celebrated culinary heritage to the capital. Organized by SoulFood Thessaloniki, the festival will be held on Kotzia Square across from City Hall in downtown Athens, and invites visitors to sample the multicultural flavors of the north that have been shaped by the region's rich history.
Kotzia Square, Athinas Street, Omonia