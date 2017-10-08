Poll shows Greek attitudes towards Russia uneven

The majority of Greeks feel favorably towards Russia and its president, according to a new poll, which, however, suggests that public perceptions of Russia do not necessarily coincide with individual preferences in areas like academic studies or employment.



Carried out by the University of Macedonia, the survey found that 57.5 percent of respondents had a favorable opinion of Russia and 67 percent of President Vladimir Putin.



Respondents were harsh in their assessment of Donald Trump, however, with 73 percent having a negative opinion of the US president. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was also viewed in a negative way by 56 percent of respondents.



Asked which leader they trust to do the right thing when it comes to international affairs, 41.5 percent said Putin and 27.5 percent Merkel, but only 5 percent expressed confidence in the American president.



However, respondents appeared more reserved on Russia when presented with more specific questions. Nearly 60 percent expressed doubts about Moscow’s commitment to democratic principles and 51.5 percent said human rights were not respected in the country.



Sympathy dropped further on more specific issues, as only 3.5 percent said they would study at a Russian university, against 68 percent who would choose an institution in the European Union and 23.5 pct in the US. Similarly, only 4 percent would move to Russia for work, against 65 percent who would live elsewhere in the EU and 21 pct in the US.