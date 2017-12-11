Hellenic Food Association recalls Dutch chips

The Hellenic Food Authority (EFET) has ordered a market recall of a batch of potato chips from the Netherlands because they were found to contain foreign particles in the form of hard plant parts.

The Trafo potato chips were manufactured by Dutch company FZ Organic Food.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, France banned the sale and ordered a recall of several baby formula and baby food products manufactured by dairy giant Lactalis after salmonella bacteria was detected.

Greece was included in the list of countries that the products are exported to.