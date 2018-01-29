Men & Monuments | Athens | To February 28

“Cycladic Snapshots: Monuments and People,” organized by the Cyclades Ephorate of Antiquities in cooperation with the French School at Athens and the Byzantine and Christian Museum, presents people who have worked to uncover, protect and promote archaeological treasures excavated in the Cyclades group of islands from the late 19th century to the present, along with archaeological finds, most of which are being exhibited for the first time. There is also a special section on coordinated efforts to identify, protect and conserve important Byzantine and Post-Byzantine monuments and artifacts, including an icon in the Byzantine style by El Greco that was unexpectedly discovered on Syros in 1983. Opening hours are Tuesdays to Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Byzantine & Christian Museum, 22 Vassilissis Sofias,

tel 213.213.9517, www.byzantinemuseum.gr