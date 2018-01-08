Multi-bill, FYROM talks on agenda in cabinet meeting

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was to chair his first cabinet meeting for 2018 on Monday morning with the multi-bill of pending prior actions and diplomacy ahead of talks aimed at resolving a longstanding dispute between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia over the latter's name to top the agenda of discussion.

The multi-bill is expected to be submitted in Parliament on Tuesday for three days of debate followed by a vote on Friday night.

Notwithstanding some objections within the ranks of leftist SYRIZA to some provisions of the bill, notably reforms aimed at facilitating electronic foreclosures, the legislation is expected to pass into law.

In a bid to appease any residual opposition, key ministers are to brief SYRIZA MPs over the coming days on aspects of the bill which includes changes to social welfare benefits, the scaling back of trade union powers, reforms to the energy market and the granting of additional powers to financial prosecutors tasked with curbing tax evasion.

The aim is to ensure that all loose ends are tied up ahead of a summit of Eurozone finance ministers scheduled for January 22.

Government officials are expected to stress to wavering lawmakers that the reforms are the last step on the road to Greece exiting its third international bailout in August, drawing attention to the big picture, Kathimerini understands.

Although the FYROM talks are not on the agenda of discussion in Parliament, it is likely that Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias will brief officials on diplomatic preparations ahead of United Nations-buffered negotiations.

Kotzias is to receive FYROM’s deputy premier for European Affairs Bujar Osmani in Athens on Tuesday.