Citizens’ Register aimed at reducing bureaucracy

A Citizens’ Register is due to be launched later this month with the aim of reducing bureaucracy by making it much easier for Greeks to obtain documents that prove their identity.

The new register will be created by linking 1,036 registry offices and 325 municipal registries electronically.

This means that citizens will no longer need to go to town halls or Citizens’ Service Centers (KEPs) to obtain personal documents as these will be available online to other public agencies.

The Interior Ministry, which is overseeing the process, said that the goal is to “simplify and speed up the processes and to limit needless bureaucracy by reducing the amount of signatures needed and relieving citizens of the need to produce multiple documents for simple administrative procedures.”

The electronic system supporting the new register is due to go online on Monday, January 22.