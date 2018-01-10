Greece at lowest risk level, says US State Department

The US State Department on Wednesday launched a new Travel Advisory Program which ranks Greece at the lowest advisory level for safety and security risk.

“Greece at the best level of the State Department’s new Travel Advisory Program,” US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt remarked on Twitter. “I’m looking forward to seeing even more American tourists here in Greece in the year ahead.”

Travel Advisories apply up to four standard levels of advice, give a description of the risks, and provide clear actionable steps US citizens should take, according to a statement issued by the US Embassy in Athens.

The full travel advisory for Greece can be found here.