Scenes from a Marriage | Athens | To January 19

Photographer Dimitris Tsoumplekas and writer Amanda Michalopoulou have curated “Amour: An Interpretation of Nikos Kessanlis’s Photographic Archive,” an exhibition at the House of Cyprus that looks back at the grand love affair between Chrysa Romanos (1931-2006) by her husband Nikos Kessanlis (1930-2004), both acclaimed artists, through a series of candid photographs taken by him of her.

House of Cyprus, 2A Xenofontos, Syntagma,

tel 210.373.4934