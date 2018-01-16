WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Scenes from a Marriage | Athens | To January 19

TAGS: Photography

Photographer Dimitris Tsoumplekas and writer Amanda Michalopoulou have curated “Amour: An Interpretation of Nikos Kessanlis’s Photographic Archive,” an exhibition at the House of Cyprus that looks back at the grand love affair between Chrysa Romanos (1931-2006) by her husband Nikos Kessanlis (1930-2004), both acclaimed artists, through a series of candid photographs taken by him of her.

House of Cyprus, 2A Xenofontos, Syntagma,
tel 210.373.4934

Online
 



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 