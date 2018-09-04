Nissim Levis | Athens | To October 5

“Through the Lens of Nissim Levis: A Family, an Era,” an exhibition at the Jewish Museum of Greece through October 5, focuses on photographs taken by Dr Nissim Levistaken during the period from the final years of Ottoman rule (1898-1913) to 1930. Part of a three-year program organized by the JMG and the German Embassy in Athens, the exhibition allows the visitor a glimpse into the life of a prominent family in the beautiful town of Ioannina, northern Greece, on the eve of WWII, when the great majority of its Jewish inhabitants were murdered. The descendants of Levis’s family not only offered their constructive cooperation and substantial family research, but kindly agreed to loan the museum heirlooms from their cherished family collection for the purpose of the exhibition. These include personal objects as well as Nissim’s stereoscopic photo viewer, all displayed together with relevant historical material from the JMG collections. Opening hours are Mondays to Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jewish Museum of Greece, 39 Nikis, Syntagma,

tel 210.322.5582