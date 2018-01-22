Doc Fest | Kalamata | January 24 - February 7

The fourth International Documentary Festival of the Peloponnese in the Messinian capital, Kalamata, comprises 68 feature-length entries and 23 shorts, as well as 19 educational films, and the main theme this year is health. The festival starts on Wednesday, January 24, with a screening of “Kuzola, Songs of the Roots,” directed by France's Hugo Bachelet and with a score composed by Angolan artist Lucia de Carvalho, who is the subject of the documentary and who will perform after the 8 p.m. screening. All screenings are free of charge and take place at the Kalamata Employment Center.

Kalamata Employment Center, 95 Aristomenous,

www.peloponnisosdocfestival.com