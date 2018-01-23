Nekrassov | Athens | Wednesdays & Thursdays

The THEAMA Theater for People with Disabilities is staging Jean-Paul Sartre’s satirical drama “Nekrassov” for the first time in Greece in a run of 21 performances at the Apo Michanis (Ex Machina) theater, at 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Thursday from January 24 to April 5. The production features English and Greek supertitles with Greek Sign Language interpretation. The theater is wheelchair accessible.

Apo Michanis Theater, 13 Academou, Kerameikos, tel 210.523.2097