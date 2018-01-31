Taxpayers able to settle payments online in 12 installments

Taxpayers who want to spread out their payments to the tax authorities over 12 installments can now do so on the Taxisnet platform, as long as they are not overdue.

As of Wednesday, an application on the website of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue allows taxpayers to apply for a 12-installment payment scheme or even for 24 installments under certain circumstances. Taxpayers need to sign in with their Taxisnet codes and then select which payments they want to spread out.

The measure is aimed at making it easier for increasingly cash-strapped taxpayers to make good on their obligations before running into bad debt.



It also includes the payment of the Single Property Tax (ENFIA).