Man hospitalized after Thessaloniki knife attack

A 25-year-old man was being treated in Thessaloniki’s Aghios Dimitrios Hospital on Friday after being stabbed in the center of the northern port city late on Thursday by an unknown male assailant.



According to witnesses, the stabbing followed an argument between the two men though it remains unclear whether they knew each other or what the motive behind the attack was.



The man, who underwent surgery after suffering wounds to his thigh and stomach, is to be questioned by police once his condition has stabilized.