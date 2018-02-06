Authorities issue warning over inappropriate costumes
As the annual Carnival season nears, the General Secretariat for Trade and Consumer Protection on Tuesday issued a warning to retailers against the sale or rental of costumes to children that are either sexually suggestive or could incite racist crime, such as masks or outfits portraying Hitler.
“When children participate in activities or buy products that project their sexuality, this is a violation of their normal psychological development,” the secretariat said in a statement.