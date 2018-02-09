Restaurant Week | Athens | To February 13

After 12,500 foodies attended last year’s event, the third Dine Athens Restaurant Week, organized by Alpha Bank, is back this year with more special offers to choose from at the 120 restaurants taking part in the initiative. Due to popular appeal, the event has been extended until Tuesday, February 13, is sees selected restaurants – including Michelin-starred eateries and some of the capital’s most prestigious establishments – serving special lunch and dinner menu highlighting their culinary expertise at affordable prices. Details on the restaurants and menus, as well as reservations, are available at www.dineathens.gr (only in Greek).