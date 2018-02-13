Alleged nursery beatings in Aspropyrgos probed

The Athens prosecutor’s office has ordered an investigation into reports of child abuse at a nursery in Aspropyrgos, western Attica.



According to the claim of one of the mothers who spoke to Skai TV, children would return from the 2nd Nursery of Aspropyrgos with bruises, but were unable to react because they were only 2 years old.



The mother also claimed that she was told by one of the staff members that children were routinely sworn at and hit over the head.



The parents and other staff members reportedly called on Aspropyrgos Mayor Nikos Meletiou to intervene, but to no avail, until the issue was publicized on the website of Gonis, a prominent organization promoting parental and children’s rights.



The incidents allegedly took place at the end of 2015 and early 2016.