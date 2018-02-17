Volunteers help refugees dress up for Carnival at Moria

With the help of volunteers, dozens of child refugees and single mothers dressed up to celebrate the Carnival season at the Moria refugee camp on Lesvos on Friday. The revelry was organized to lift the spirits of the refugees, many of whom have been living in cramped conditions at the center which has been criticized by human rights groups. Earlier this month, the United Nations refugee agency warned of an increase in physical violence and sexual assault at the Moria camp, citing scores of reports of sexual or gender-based violence. [ANA-MPA]