Turkish asylum seekers transferred to Athens

A group of Turks who landed on the eastern Aegean island of Oinousses seeking for political asylum in Greece have arrived at the port of Piraeus, reports said Wednesday.



The 17, who are allegedly Turkish civil servants and their families who fled a government crackdown in the wake of a botched 2016 coup, were transferred to the Greek capital in what was described as a clandestine operation in order to protect their identities.



The 17, who reached Oinousses from Turkey by dinghy on Monday, had been taken to the Vial migrant facility on nearby Chios island for registration.