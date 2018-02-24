Universities delaying in submitting reports on campus violence

Administrators at Greece’s universities and technical colleges are being urged to speed up their reports on bullying for a special committee on campus violence that will convene next month under former justice minister Nikos Paraskevopoulos.

Kathimerini understands that only a small number of institutions have responded to the request for a detailed report on the instances of bullying reported at higher education institutes and on the measures administrators take to tackle such incidents.

However, the committee is not expected to propose any controversial steps to deal with the phenomenon such as campus police amid fears of reactions from student groups.