Acropolis and Knossos sites to remain closed on Friday

Archaeological sites in Attica and on the island of Crete, including the Acropolis in Athens and Knossos, will be closed to the public on Friday due to a 24-hour strike called by the Panhellenic Federation of Culture Ministry Workers.

The staff have called the action to protest planned changes to their system of payment.

Meanwhile, Kathimerini has found that staff at archaeological sites have received pay in the past for the days they were on strike.