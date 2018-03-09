Mitsotakis attacks gov’t economic policy, pledges alternative policy mix

Conservative opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday attacked the left-led government’s economic policy, promising a fresh policy mix to kickstart the economy if his New Democracy party becomes government.



“The current policy mix is an economic failure and it has been discredited by society. As a result, changing the policy mix, by reducing taxes and social security contributions, is a necessary condition for kickstarting the economy,” Mitsotakis said during a meeting on small- and medium-sized businesses organized by the Hellenic Confederation of Professionals, Craftsmen and Merchants (GSEVVE) in Athens.



Mitsotakis said that a New Democracy government would also introduce measures to attract foreign investment, as well as to support young people and vulnerable social groups.



The conservative leader also promised a plan to deal with private debt. He added that the specifics of the ND proposal will be made public in the comings months.