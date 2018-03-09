Greece leads Paralympics opening ceremony parade

Constantinos Petrakis carries the flag for Greece as he leads his country’s delegation into the arena during the opening ceremony of the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on Friday. Forty-eight nations – plus a ‘Neutral Paralympic Athletes’ team consisting of Russians – are to compete in this year’s games. The Russian athletes are competing under a neutral banner as Russia was banned from both the Winter Olympics and the Winter Paralympics following doping revelations. A record 567 athletes are to take part across nine days of competition. [Ng Han Guan/AP]