An arrest warrant was issued on Monday against PAOK owner Ivan Savvidis as well as four other people, after the controversial Russian-Greek businessman stormed the pitch.



Skai TV reported on Monday morning that, after a prosecutor launched an investigation on Sunday night over Savvidis entering the pitch at Toumba with a gun in a hip holster, a warrant for his arrest was issued and police is searching for him. However the warrant only concerns the pitch invasion itself and not the fact that Savvidis bore a gun, Skai added.



Another four people involved in the incidents that led to the abandonment of the soccer league game against AEK on Sunday evening are also wanted by police upon the request of the prosecutor.



No one, not even police officers on duty, are allowed to bear arms in soccer stadiums.