Golden Dawn MP convicted of attempting to assault Athens mayor

A lawmaker of the extreme right Golden Dawn party was handed a four month suspended jail sentence on Monday for attempting to physically assault Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis in 2013.

An Athens court found Giorgos Germenis guilty of verbally abusing and trying to assault Kaminis during an event hosted by the Athens municipality on May 2, 2013 in the capital.

Germenis, who not present in court on Monday, was overpowered by municipal guards. During the scuffle a girl suffered a light injury to her arm.

Kaminis tweeted that the court’s decision was a landmark.

“Neo-Nazis and fascism to justice. This is the way,” he said.



