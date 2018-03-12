World governing body FIFA has warned Greece it must clean up its soccer act if it is to remain a member of the global game’s family.



In a statement released on Monday in the wake of the troubles at Toumba that led the abandonment of the PAOK vs AEK Super League match, FIFA condemned the recent incidents in Greece and called on the national soccer authorities to put an end to this intolerable situation immediately.



FIFA went on to inform the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) that Greece could be suspended from all international competitions if “the competent bodies” fail to “take proper actions ... to eradicate all sorts of violence in order to guarantee the smooth running of the national competitions.”



It added that FIFA’s monitoring committee has taken note of the government’s decision to suspend the Super League and will continue to focus on developments in the Greek game.