Rouvikonas members storm Interior Ministry

Some 20 members of the Rouvikonas anti-establishment group stormed into the building of the Interior Ministry in Athens on Tuesday morning and scattered fliers before leaving the premises unchallenged.

In a post on an anti-establishment website, the group expressed its opposition to the “butchering of the labor rights of hundreds of thousands of people.”

The increasingly-active group has carried out similar raid on ministries, hospitals, tax offices, courthouses and other state institutions.

