Herta Muller | Athens | March 21 & 22

Nobel Literature Laureate Herta Muller has been invited by Athens's Goethe Institute to attend the Greek premiere of the poignant 2015 documentary on her turbulent life as a member of Romania's German-speaking minority during the Ceausescu regime. “The Alphabet of Fear” (in German with Greek subtitles) by John Albert Jansen, will be screened on Wednesday, March 21, starting at 8.30 p.m. The following evening, Muller will read extracts from her book “Mein Vaterland war ein Apfelkern,” beginning at 7.30 p.m. There will be simultaneous translation into Greek. Admission to both events is free of charge.

Goethe Institute, 14-16 Omirou, Kolonaki,

tel 210.366.1043