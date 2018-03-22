Strong Aegean winds causing delays, cancellations in ferry services

Ferryboats have been prohibited from sailing from the capital’s port of Piraeus to the islands of the Aegean, as winds in that area reached a speed of 9 Beaufort on Thursday.

The sailing ban was imposed at 12 noon and is expected to be in effect until at least 6 p.m., resulting in delays and several cancellations.

The decision has not affected ferryboats between the mainland and the islands of the Saronic Gulf, nor routes to and from the ports of Lavrio and Rafina – so far. Passengers suing these ports are advised to call in advance and confirm their scheduled departures.

The Rio-Antirrio crossing in western Greece has also been closed because of gale-force winds, as have routes in northern Greece and the northern Aegean.