Easter opening hours for major retailers

The association of supermarket chains and retailers at department stores and shopping centers (SELPE) announced its members will be open for business on Sunday, April 1, as on the last Sunday before every Greek Easter.

From Monday to Thursday next week (April 2-5) stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Good Friday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Stores will then reopen on Tuesday, April 10 in normal hours.

