Museums, sites shut for four hours on Saturday

Museums and archaeological sites in Greece will be closed to the public for four hours on April 7 (Holy Saturday in Greece) after a work stoppage called by guards demanding the payment of a benefit and new hirings in the sector.

The guards' union PEYFA said the walkout is planned from 8 a.m. to noon. 

