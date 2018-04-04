Bailiff accuses publisher of threatening him with gun

A bailiff in Athens accused the publisher of "Makeleio", a newspaper known for its outrageous headlines and anti-Semitic references, of threatening him with a gun when he tried to deliver a document to the paper's offices in Kallithea on Wednesday afternoon.



According to the man, Stefanos Chios was standing outside the newspaper's offices and reportedly fired once in the air to intimidate him and then fled by taxi.



Nobody was injured in the incident but an ambulance was called as a precaution. Police found a bullet casing at the scene.