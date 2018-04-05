Sports Digest: AEK to host Basketball Champions League Final Four

BASKETBALL: AEK has qualified to the Final Four of the Basketball Champions League after getting an 83-83 result at Strasbourg on Wednesday night to win their quarterfinal tie by nine points on aggregate. On Thursday it also found out it will host the Final Four at the Olympic Sports Hall in Athens, on May 4-6.

VOLLEYBALL: Olympiakos men’s and women’s teams suffered defeats in the first-leg games for the CEV Challenge Cup finals on Wednesday: The men’s team went down 3-1 at Ravenna and the women’s lost 3-2 at home to holder Bursa. The return legs are scheduled for next Wednesday.

SOCCER: Apollon Smyrnis went four points clear of the Super League drop zone with a precious 1-0 away win over PAS Giannina on Wednesday.