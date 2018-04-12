BBC crew filming at Greek temple following approval of archaeological council

A BBC film crew got to work at the Temple of Poseidon at Sounio on Thursday after securing the approval of Greece’s Central Archaeological Council (KAS) for shooting some sense for a new adaptation of John Le Carre’s spy thriller “The Little Drummer Girl."

Last week KAS reversed its earlier denial to the BBC after coming under fire, including by Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou, from critics that condemned its stance as preventing the country from taking advantage of it cultural heritage and opportunities for worldwide publicity.

KAS said that the film crew can shoot at the temple from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and not until 7 p.m. as originally requested which would inconvenience tourists.

The general secretary for information and communication, Lefteris Kretsos, was at Sounio early on Thursday as filming got under way.

"An industry is slowly opening up," he said. "There is good news. I hope to have more," he said, adding that "Greece can play a leading role in this area."

The new production of the high-paced thriller is a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) production and marks the television debut of visionary filmmaker Park Chan-wook (“Old Boy,” “The Handmaiden,” “Stoker”). Greek production company Faliro House is also involved.

The six-part series stars Florence Pugh and Alexander Skarsgard as the young actress holidaying in Greece and the Israeli agent who recruits her for a deadly covert mission.



It is to be broadcast in 80 countries.

