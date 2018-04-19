Greek seamen call off Friday strike

Greek seamen on Thursday called off a strike they had announced for Friday, following a meeting of their union earlier in the day. Ferry services will resume at 6 a.m. on Friday.



Ferries have remained tied up in port since 6 a.m. Wednesday and the Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) had said it would extend the strike for a further 24 hours.



The strike was called to protest government plans to open domestic sea transport to non-European Union flagged ships and allow the hiring of non-Greek crews.



The union also rejects plans to allow cargo ships to sail with the minimum number of crew required for safe manning.