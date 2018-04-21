Athenian Antiquities | Thessaloniki | To June 17

“Memories of Monuments” at the Museum of Byzantine Culture brings together original photographs from the Christos Kalemkeris Photography Museum of Athenian monuments captured by some of the first Greek and foreign photographers to turn their lens to the capital’s antiquities. These include Filippos Margaritis, Demetrios Konstantinou, Konstantinos Athanasiou, Nelly’s, Henri Beck, John Stillman, Felix Bonfils, James Robertson, Bert Underwood and others. Opening hours are from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou,

tel 2313.306.421-2, www.mbp.gr