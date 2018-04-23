NEWS |

 
NEWS

Hospital staff to protest cutbacks on Wednesday

TAGS: Health, Strike

State hospital services will face disruptions on Wednesday as employees walk off the job to protest the impact of austerity measures on staffing and infrastructure, heeding a call to action by the national union POEDIN.

The action will affect hospitals in Attica from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m as employees stage a five-hour walkout while staff elsewhere in Greece are to hold a 24-hour strike.

Employees are also protesting the gradual transfer of psychiatric patients to general hospitals from psychiatric clinics due to cutbacks.

In a related development on Monday, staff at the Dromokaiteio mental health facility built a wall across the entrance to the hospital to protest planned transfers and cutbacks which they said were threatening their jobs. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 