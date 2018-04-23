Hospital staff to protest cutbacks on Wednesday

State hospital services will face disruptions on Wednesday as employees walk off the job to protest the impact of austerity measures on staffing and infrastructure, heeding a call to action by the national union POEDIN.



The action will affect hospitals in Attica from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m as employees stage a five-hour walkout while staff elsewhere in Greece are to hold a 24-hour strike.



Employees are also protesting the gradual transfer of psychiatric patients to general hospitals from psychiatric clinics due to cutbacks.



In a related development on Monday, staff at the Dromokaiteio mental health facility built a wall across the entrance to the hospital to protest planned transfers and cutbacks which they said were threatening their jobs.