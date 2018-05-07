BUSINESS |

 
Greek health tourism event planned in NY

The Greek Association of Health Tourism is organizing a one-day event at the Jay Suites Grand Central building in Manhattan, New York, for June 1, to inform US and Greek-American entrepreneurs about the options Greece offers in health and tourism services.

The focus will be on medical and dental tourism, spas, sports tourism and even gastronomy tourism.

