Parliament resumes debate on foster care bill

Greek parliament resumed on Tuesday a debate in its plenary session over a labor ministry draft bill that will extend the right of fostering a child to couples that have signed a cohabitation agreement, including same-sex couples.



The discussion started with the political party rapporteurs and will conclude on Wednesday with a vote on the bill.



In a parliamentary committee last week, the bill was supported by SYRIZA, To Potami and Independent Greeks MP Thanasis Papachristopoulos, as well as by two prominent lawmakers from New Democracy and PASOK who broke ranks with their party’s official position.