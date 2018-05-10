Prince Charles and Camilla stroll through Athens on second day of visit

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall strolled through central Athens on their way to visit the 11th century Byzantine church of Panagia Kapnikarea on Thursday, after the former’s meeting with Archbishop Ieronymos at the Archbishopric of Athens, in the second day of the royal couple’s official visit to Greece.

On Wednesday, Prince Charles and his wife Camilla met with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and his spouse Vlassia Pavlopoulou-Peltsemi, and later the Prince of Wales met with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and the leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis, while the Duchess of Cornwall was escorted by Tsipras' partner Betty Baziana to the Benaki Museum.